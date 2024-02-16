Former Portsmouth striker Peter Crouch’s wife adamant she saw three UFOs on A3

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Abbey Clancy made the bizarre confession shared on her podcast The Therapy Crouch with the former Portsmouth, Spurs and Liverpool striker.

The 38-year-old model said: "Bizarrely the other day I was on the A3 and I was driving, now I'm not even joking this is so true. It was a grey rainy day. It had been raining but it wasn't raining, it was kind of pre-dusk. So there was no natural bright light anywhere and the streetlights hadn't gone on yet and car lights were minimal because it was still too light for them to be on.

"And there was three oblongs of light - white light - above my car. But there was no glass, it couldn't be reflecting off any glass to create like an almost rainbow effect. It had been raining but sometimes, you know when the rain's settled, you obviously see a rainbow and light reflected. There was nothing to enable that to happen."

She continued: "And I was like, 'Sophia, can you see them lights?' And they were coming close together and they were travelling along the car and then the three of them just went all in different directions. And they were gone. I swear to God.

"It was just an oblong of white light. It's true. But there was nowhere it could reflect off anything, it was just motorway and trees, and they went in three separate directions."

Abbey appealed to listeners for an explanation, adding: "I thought about it, but I thought, who do I say it to? Ghostbusters? I would love an alien expert to get in touch and tell me if what I saw was really a UFO because there was no explanation at all. It was like they were hovering but travelling at the same speed but then they just went in three different directions. It's bizarre.

"Is that the actual UFO? The intelligence on another planet sending these little spaceships to us? It doesn't scare me. I love that concept of the aliens are coming to save us and give us a new way on how to save the planet and stop killing everything for money, ruining everything, the world's a shambles at the moment, isn't it?"