Tanya Brady, described by her family as an ‘amazing individual who strived for perfection’, died at the scene of the accident in Liss, on April 28 despite efforts by the emergency services to save her.

The Winchester inquest heard the 49-year-old, from Liphook, was riding her horse when a scaffolder working nearby saw the animal acting ‘erratically’.

(R-L) Tanya Brady, Lorna Norris, Hester Goodsell and Naomi Hoogesteger of Great Britain in action during the lightweight women's quadruple sculls repechage at the World Rowing Championships at the Nagaragawa International Regatta Course in Gifu, Japan, on August 31, 2005. Picture: Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images.

The witness said: ‘The female rider took to the grass with her horse and the horse gathered speed. I estimate it got to 35mph across the green with the female rider screaming as she tried to get control of the horse. She was ejected from the horse, I heard a crack as she fell.’

Ms Brady was found in a 10ft deep ditch where paramedics and police attempted to save her but she was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination revealed that she died of multiple traumatic injuries to her chest.

Recording a verdict of accidental death, Hampshire coroner Christopher Wilkinson said: ‘We cannot identify what triggered this horse as it entered on to the grass.

‘It did get spooked and headed off at pace with Tanya still riding the horse before, I suspect, it came to an abrupt halt at the mound before the ditch and she was ejected from the horse and fell the 10ft into the ditch.’

The inquest heard Ms Brady was commissioned into the Army and served with the Royal Logistics Corps where she continued her love of sports.

She rowed for the British Army and became a full-time athlete and member of Team GB, taking part in the rowing world championships in 2005. She was married in 2004 and left the Army the following year.