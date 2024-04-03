The News visited one of four free days during the Easter holidays. Falconry events are taking place on April 9 and 11, with displays happening at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

Children took part in several activities, including Bunny Bingo trail and Easter egg hunts. Visitors also explored the huge Victorian fort with its underground tunnels and its national collection of artillery.

Here are 16 pictures from the event on April 2. The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so on our Photosales section, or you can call 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected].

1 . Birds of Prey - Fort Nelson Families braved the cold on Tuesday (April 2) to take advantage of amazing free entertainment at Fort Nelson, with Easter egg hunts and falconry displays. Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

2 . Birds of Prey - Fort Nelson Families braved the cold on Tuesday (April 2) to take advantage of amazing free entertainment at Fort Nelson, with Easter egg hunts and falconry displays. Pictured - Kevin Lochner and his son Max, 14, of Hawking About. Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

3 . Birds of Prey - Fort Nelson Families braved the cold on Tuesday (April 2) to take advantage of amazing free entertainment at Fort Nelson, with Easter egg hunts and falconry displays. Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

4 . Birds of Prey - Fort Nelson Families braved the cold on Tuesday (April 2) to take advantage of amazing free entertainment at Fort Nelson, with Easter egg hunts and falconry displays. Pictured - The Johns and Atkinson families from Stubbington, Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales