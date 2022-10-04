Fort Nelson hosts a spy adventure and a spooky challenge this Halloween half-term

The Royal Armouries’ Spies and Secret Agents event runs from Saturday 22 to Sunday, October 30.

Pick up a free Spies and Secret Agents activity trail for hours of code-cracking fun, plus, there’ll be a host of ghoulish ghosts hidden around the site for younger children to find as they explore on a Halloween trail.

As the days get shorter this historic Victorian fort, with its underground tunnels and secret chambers, is particularly atmospheric.

Can you find all of the hidden ghosts and creepy creatures at Fort Nelson this Halloween half-term?

Events manager, Lizzie Puddick, said: ‘Come and visit us at Fort Nelson this October half term – it’s a great free day out for all the family and children will enjoy our special code-cracking activity and spooky trail.’

The museum galleries display the national collection of artillery with 700 pieces from across the world, spanning 600 years of history.