Fort Nelson invaded by Anglo Saxon warriors setting up camp for the weekend - picture gallery
Fort Nelson, in Portchester, welcomed to its grounds a settlement from the re-enactment society Regia Anglorum, with volunteers staging sword fights, offering axe throwing lessons to children, and teaching historical craft skills.
More than 20 volunteers camped overnight to offer a weekend of activities. Roland Williamson, business manager for the re-enactment society, said it was the first time the group had visited the fort, with the visit being ‘a huge success’.
Martial arts instructor Richard Hughes. Invasion! Saxon warriors event at Fort Nelson. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (270719-43)