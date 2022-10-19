News you can trust since 1877
Four-vehicle pile-up on M27 near Fareham causes chaos for drivers with queues back to Southampton

A FOUR-vehicle pile up on the M27 this evening is causing traffic chaos during rush hour.

By Steve Deeks
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 5:12pm

Police were called just before 4pm to a report of a road traffic collision on the M27 eastbound just before junction 11 at Fareham.

Four vehicles were involved with minor injuries reported to those in the vehicles.

Two lanes have been left blocked following the crash.

Delays have been reported to stretch as far back as junction 8.

Drivers have been warned of delays of around 40 as traffic police and emergency crews deal with the incident.

Live travel service Romanse posted on Twitter: ‘Eastbound - Lanes 3 and 4 remain BLOCKED at J10/A32 #Fareham due to RTI, approx. 40 mins delay from J8/A3024 #Bursledon.’

Crash on M27

