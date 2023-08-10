Youngsters at a PCC-organised party

The PO6 Super Summer Party is scheduled to take place at Hillside and Wymering Centre, PO6 3PY, on Saturday, September 2 (12-3pm).

The council will look to repeat the success of their previous community parties (Party for The Warren and last year's events in Somerstown, Hilsea and Cosham) where more than 1,000 people and 40 plus stallholders came together.

Those stalls included musicians, kids' entertainment, volunteer groups, charities and local services.

With lots of groups already signed up, engagement manager Tim Raw recommends getting in touch as soon as possible:

“If you want to engage with a thousand or more people, the PO6 Super Summer Party is the place to do it,” he commented. “But it's less than a month away and we want to include as many stallholders as possible.

“Even if you're not sure how to go about running a stall, get in touch and we'll do our best to help.

“Registering interest is really easy - just pop your details in an email and we'll contact you.

“As always, everything is free and everyone is welcome, so come get involved!"

Staff from Portsmouth City Council, HAF (Have Fun Pompey) and Health & Care Portsmouth will be at the Party, showcasing they can help local residents.