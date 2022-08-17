Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ideal for both beginners and seasoned gardeners, Dobbies' Grow How interactive workshop will take place in Havant on Saturday, September 3 at 10.30am.

Gardening experts from Dobbies will spend time demonstrating how customers can grow their own blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, and apples.

The experts will also provide tips and tricks on how to best care for fruit trees, as well as chart the journey from seedling to fruit.

Dobbies is hosting a free Grow How session in its Havant store with a live demonstration on how to grow your own fruit bowl.

Sarah Murray, Dobbies’ partnership and events manager, said: ‘At Dobbies we are committed to doing our part to care for the planet and ensure a better tomorrow.