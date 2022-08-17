Free gardening demonstration at Havant garden centre will show how to grow your own fruit bowl
GARDENERS can reap the fruits of their labour as a Havant garden centre is set to host a free demonstration on how to grow your own fruit bowl.
Ideal for both beginners and seasoned gardeners, Dobbies' Grow How interactive workshop will take place in Havant on Saturday, September 3 at 10.30am.
Gardening experts from Dobbies will spend time demonstrating how customers can grow their own blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, and apples.
The experts will also provide tips and tricks on how to best care for fruit trees, as well as chart the journey from seedling to fruit.
Sarah Murray, Dobbies’ partnership and events manager, said: ‘At Dobbies we are committed to doing our part to care for the planet and ensure a better tomorrow.
‘We’re encouraging customers to attend this free workshop to not only plant and harvest delicious fruit, but also to pass the knowledge on to friends and family so they can also grow their own.’
Visit events.dobbies.com.