Azariah France-Williams, author of Ghost Ship: Institutional Racism and the Church of England, will be joining he Very Revd Dr Anthony Cane at the cathedral in High Street, Old Portsmouth on Saturday, February 11 at 4pm. In the book Mr France-Williams exposes the systemic racism that has plagued the church for centuries and calls for urgent action to address it.

During the event, he will share insights from his book, including the role that faith communities can play in promoting racial justice. Dr Cane said: ‘The church has a history of lamenting its failings in the area of racial justice, but not following up with concrete action. We are determined to do better, and Azariah France-Williams has a brilliant ability both to illuminate what has gone wrong in the past, and to show us a hopeful way forward.’

The Very Reverend Dr Anthony Cane, Dean of Portsmouth will be in conversation with Azariah France-Williams, author of 'Ghost Ship: Institutional Racism and the Church of England'. Picture: Mike Cooter (021022)

Ghost Ship exposes the harsh reality of the barriers and bias faced by ethnic minority within the Anglican Church. Through powerful imagery and devastating testimony, it uncovers the institutional racism present within the Church of England, giving voice to the experiences of those who have been invisible for far too long.

Mr France-Williams will also be preaching at the cathedral on racial justice on Sunday, February 12 at 11am.