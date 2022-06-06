Mercedes-Benz has issued the recall on vehicles around the world due to ‘advanced corrosion’.

It is said to affect a total of 993,407 vehicles, including 70,000 in Germany.

Mercedes-Benz GL class vehicles are among those being recalled. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

BBC News reports that the manufacturer recalled a similar number of cars last year – however this was due to a safety issue with the emergency call system.

The vehicles that are being recalled are as follows:

- Built between 2004 and 2015

- ML and GL class SUVs

- R-Class luxury minivans

Mercedes said in a statement: ‘We have found that in some of those vehicles, the function of the brake booster could be affected by advanced corrosion in the joint area of the housing.

‘It might be possible for a particularly strong or hard braking manoeuvre to cause mechanical damage to the brake booster.