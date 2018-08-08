Funding boost given to Portsmouth pets

A DONATION has been given to a pet hospital to help fund treatment for poorly animals.

Portsmouth PDSA Pet Hospital, based in Cowplain, received £1,000 from Persimmon Homes South Coast in Fareham.

PDSA provides free and low cost treatment to sick and injured pets in need.

Nationwide, it costs £60m a year to provide the service.

The money was donated via Persimmon Homes’ Community Champions scheme.

Sam Haig, pet hospital leader at Portsmouth PDSA Pet Hospital, said: ‘The PDSA treats around 125 pets every working day in Portsmouth and provided more than 65,000 treatments last year alone.

‘The owners we see every day at PDSA Portsmouth tell us how their pets have helped them through difficult times, provided them with love and companionship, motivated them to go out more and given them a real sense of purpose.

‘Every day we provide critical care for pets of those who are most in need, so we’re thrilled that Persimmon has chosen to help by providing much needed support for the local community.’

Matt Paine, managing director of Persimmon Homes South Coast, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to help the PDSA Portsmouth Pet Hospital – pets help people in many ways and we are delighted to be able to support the work of this charity.’