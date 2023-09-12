News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Fundraiser to give "special" memorial for girl who tragically died after falling from Portsmouth tower block

People can now donate to a fundraiser for a girl who tragically died after falling from a city tower block.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Sep 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 14:47 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Eight-year-old Minnie died after falling from Pickwick House in Wingfield Street, Buckland, on August 24 around 6.30pm. Emergency crews swarmed to the block but were unable to save the child.

READ NOW: Pictures of HMS Bronington

Now Lisa Knight is organising a fundraiser on behalf of Minne’s family to give a memorial in a “special place for Minnie's siblings and family to go to remember her”.

Pictured: Minnie who died after falling from Pickwick House in Buckland. Pic Family/Go Fund MePictured: Minnie who died after falling from Pickwick House in Buckland. Pic Family/Go Fund Me
Pictured: Minnie who died after falling from Pickwick House in Buckland. Pic Family/Go Fund Me
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lisa said she has known Minnie’s mum for 30 years – and said she is in “bits” over the tragic events. Lisa, 42, of North End, said: “We want to give Minnie a good send off with a tree or flower bed as a memorial. We want it to be somewhere nice where her brothers and sisters can visit to remember.

“All the money will go to Minnie’s memorial and anything left over will be donated to the air ambulance.”

A post on Go Fund Me from Lisa added: “I am doing this on behalf of her mum (and with her permission) as you can imagine she is in no fit state to organise this herself. All donations will be greatly appreciated and spent on giving our little Minnie moo the best send off she deserves.”

Details on the funeral are not yet known.

Girl, 8, dies after balcony fall at Pickwick House, Wingfield Street, Buckland, on August 24, 2023.Girl, 8, dies after balcony fall at Pickwick House, Wingfield Street, Buckland, on August 24, 2023.
Girl, 8, dies after balcony fall at Pickwick House, Wingfield Street, Buckland, on August 24, 2023.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the tragedy with heartfelt messages saying “little angel” Minnie would be “greatly missed”.

To donate to the fundraiser go to: www.gofundme.com/f/6skn7-minnie

Related topics:Portsmouth