Eight-year-old Minnie died after falling from Pickwick House in Wingfield Street, Buckland, on August 24 around 6.30pm. Emergency crews swarmed to the block but were unable to save the child.

Now Lisa Knight is organising a fundraiser on behalf of Minne’s family to give a memorial in a “special place for Minnie's siblings and family to go to remember her”.

Pictured: Minnie who died after falling from Pickwick House in Buckland. Pic Family/Go Fund Me

Lisa said she has known Minnie’s mum for 30 years – and said she is in “bits” over the tragic events. Lisa, 42, of North End, said: “We want to give Minnie a good send off with a tree or flower bed as a memorial. We want it to be somewhere nice where her brothers and sisters can visit to remember.

“All the money will go to Minnie’s memorial and anything left over will be donated to the air ambulance.”

A post on Go Fund Me from Lisa added: “I am doing this on behalf of her mum (and with her permission) as you can imagine she is in no fit state to organise this herself. All donations will be greatly appreciated and spent on giving our little Minnie moo the best send off she deserves.”

Details on the funeral are not yet known.

Girl, 8, dies after balcony fall at Pickwick House, Wingfield Street, Buckland, on August 24, 2023.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the tragedy with heartfelt messages saying “little angel” Minnie would be “greatly missed”.