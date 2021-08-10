A four-strong team of veterans rode into the city yesterday to visit a number of important memorial sites.

Known as the Airborne Forces Riders, Paul Moore, Charlie McColgan (both 9 Para Sqn RE), Tony McKie (1 Para) and Phil Damant (RAF) took part in the challenge to raise funds for and awareness of The South Atlantic Medal Association.

The team were on day 10 of their 2,500-mile ride around the country to visit graves and memorials of men who lost their lives in the Falklands War.

Motorcyclists Paul Moore, Phil Danant and Tony McKie are travelling around the country to visit graves and memorials in a 'Ride of Respect' for The South Atlantic Medal Association, which supports Falklands War veterans. They are pictured at the Yomper memorial in Eastney with supporters. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 090821-)

In Portsmouth, they visited The Yomper Royal Marines memorial in by the former Royal Marines Museum in Eastney and the Falklands Sea Forces Memorial next to the Square Tower in Old Portsmouth.

Paul Moore said: ‘We’re going to visit 80 graves around the UK, and we’re currently 1,600 miles in and ten days into the ride.

‘The Yomper is the iconic image of the Falklands War, it became the front page news picture of Royal Marines flying the union flag.’

Motorcyclists depart from the Yomper memorial in Eastney. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 090821-10)

This year’s Ride of Respect follows two other rides in 2019 and 2020.

Paul said: ‘We are doing this ride to demonstrate that these men are not forgotten, to pay our respects to each one and their families, and to raise funds for the South Atlantic Medal Association who continue to support veterans of the Falklands War and most importantly, the families who have lost loved ones.’

