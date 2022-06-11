A GoFundMe fundraiser has so far raised £500 to pay for flowers at Alan Norton’s funeral, with any spare money being donated to Dogue de Bordeaux Rehoming and Rescue.

Mr Norton died on May 18 walking back to his home in St Ronans Road, Southsea.

Alan Norton, who lived in Southsea, with Princess.

He served more than 30 years in jail for the assault and murder of his 10-year-old sister Joy, at their house in Jersey, in 1965.

The 79-year-old maintained his innocence throughout his life, passing a lie detector test in 2012.

Lindsay Carline, 40, who knew Mr Norton for six years as a neighbour, was happy the community rallied.

She told The News: ‘We’re really pleased, as everything is for him.

‘He did so much for all of us, and he deserved so much better than life gave him.

‘He had a horrible life, and he still came out of prison as a kind, generous and honest person.’

Mr Norton’s funeral will take place on June 20.

Ms Carline knew him best as the helpful friend who supported her while recovering chemotherapy treatment for cancer – diagnosed in 2017.

She added he was friendly to everyone while walking his dog Princess, and used to pass her round to people for cuddles when she was a puppy.

‘He was a golden soul that modern times don’t create anymore’, Ms Carline added.

‘The person I knew was a kind, gentle soul, who kept to his own, and was always there for his friends.’