News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

GCSE results 2023: Mayfield School celebrate - see 14 pictures

Students at Mayfield School were celebrating their GCSE results.
By Steve Deeks
Published 24th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 18:05 BST

Here’s a picture gallery of them toasting their success.

Students from Mayfield School received their GCSE results on Thursday morning. Pictured - Friends celebrated their results together Photos by Alex Shute

1. Mayfield School

Students from Mayfield School received their GCSE results on Thursday morning. Pictured - Friends celebrated their results together Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Students from Mayfield School received their GCSE results on Thursday morning. Pictured - Dillon Greet, 16 has applied to join the Royal Navy Photos by Alex Shute

2. Mayfield School

Students from Mayfield School received their GCSE results on Thursday morning. Pictured - Dillon Greet, 16 has applied to join the Royal Navy Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Students from Mayfield School received their GCSE results on Thursday morning. Pictured - Grace Carter, 16 and Lily Austin collecting their results Photos by Alex Shute

3. Mayfield School

Students from Mayfield School received their GCSE results on Thursday morning. Pictured - Grace Carter, 16 and Lily Austin collecting their results Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Students from Mayfield School received their GCSE results on Thursday morning. Pictured - Bailey, 16 collecting her results with her family Photos by Alex Shute

4. Mayfield School

Students from Mayfield School received their GCSE results on Thursday morning. Pictured - Bailey, 16 collecting her results with her family Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:StudentsGCSE