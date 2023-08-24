GCSE results 2023: Mayfield School celebrate - see 14 pictures

Students at Mayfield School were celebrating their GCSE results.
Here’s a picture gallery of them toasting their success.
Friends celebrated their results together Photos by Alex Shute
Dillon Greet, 16 has applied to join the Royal Navy Photos by Alex Shute
Grace Carter, 16 and Lily Austin collecting their results Photos by Alex Shute
Bailey, 16 collecting her results with her family Photos by Alex Shute