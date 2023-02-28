Generous families help raise £25,000 to sponsor a new dog through Hounds for Heroes

The Oaks Havant Crematorium nominated the local cause to receive funding from a national scheme which recycles the metals which remain after cremation with the written consent of each bereaved family.

Southern Co-op added £4,300 to the £20,000 which was raised through a national verified scheme that recycles metals, such as items used in the construction of the coffin. A further £700 was fundraised by the crematorium’s team.

An Oaks Havant Crematorium spokesperson said: ‘Bereavement can mean many things, the loss of a loved one of course, but also the loss of a limb, hearing, sight, memory, life as someone knows it. We try and choose local charities who not only deal with bereavement in some form but also ones close to our hearts.

Thanks to the generosity of families who have lost loved ones, £25,000 has been donated to sponsor a dog through Hounds for Heroes.

‘Hounds for Heroes is an amazing charity who, we felt, was thoroughly deserving of our donation for a year. We topped up the money a little ourselves as a company and managed to raise a whopping £25,000 meaning we could Sponsor a Dog to partnership level.’

The funding has sponsored Aurora, a golden retriever who is set to change someone’s life.

Hounds for Heroes provide specially trained assistance dogs to injured and disabled men and women of both the UK armed forces and emergency services personnel, whose quality of life can be improved by a partnership with one of their hounds. They are a registered charity and operate only through the generosity of the public.