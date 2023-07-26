Tony Ferguson and Ghost2Ghost Paranormal Investigations pitched camp inside Merchistoun Hall in Portsmouth Road, Horndean on Sunday (July 23). Staying until 2am, the group were looking into claims of paranormal activity at the site.

The group claim to have heard unsettling noises and signs of past life throughout the night. Throughout a 55 minute Facebook live stream, those present in the hall and viewers on Facebook reported that they could hear voices saying “I am dead” in the nursery.

Experienced ghost hunter Tony Ferguson believes Merchistoun Hall in Horndean is "haunted" after staying in the building until the early hours. Picture: Tony Ferguson

Mr Ferguson told The News: “I heard a voice say ‘I am dead’ in the nursery. I also heard ‘get out’, beeping noises and unexplained bangs." Viewers on Facebook agreed with him.

One commenter, Sue Robinson, said: “It was quite amazing what was actually picked up on camera, ie the orbs and voices.”

Mr Ferguson entered Merchistoun Hall first for a lone vigil at 6pm. He was soon joined by the three other groups consisting of members of Ghost2Ghost experienced paranormal investigators and other non-believing and sceptical members of the public. The investigator said everyone was left “shocked at what they were experiencing”.

Tony Ferguson said he didn't think there would be much paranormal activity at the hall, but was proven wrong.

He added that he and the other members of the party “did not expect much” before visiting the hall, but now claim there is haunted activity at the location. “I think Merchistoun Hall is in my top 20 most haunted locations in the UK,” Mr Ferguson said.

The paranormal investigator has been hunting ghosts and spiritual activity across the UK for 16 years, visiting local landmarks such as Fort Purbrook and Fort Widley on Portsdown Hill Road, and Wymering Manor in Old Wymering Lane.

He said he is “looking to return in the near future” to discover more about the potential presence of other lifeforms, but with a small crowd of himself, Beverley Ferguson, Debbie McCall and Emily Cowell from Ghost2Ghost. Mr Ferguson has been documenting his experiences across a range of social media platforms, amassing hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok and Facebook.