Girls Who Walk Portsmouth group created by city students to help empower women

Two students have formed a female walking group in Portsmouth - with the intention of empowering women and building friendships.

Girls Who Walk Portsmouth was created by students Isobel Cattle, 20, and Isabella Spicer, 20 after seeing a viral TikTok from ‘Girls Who Walk Manchester’. Isobel and Isabella, who at the time did not know each other, simultaneously got in touch with the Manchester group, hoping to

create one of their own in Portsmouth. From there, they were put into contact, and formed Girls Who Walk Portsmouth (GWWP) in September. The creation of GWWP has brought somewhere women can come to make friends and socialise.

Typically, events are hosted twice a week, and while the group was initially predominantly students, Isobel and Isabella are encouraging all age groups, over the age of 18, to join.

Pictured (left) Isabella Spicer and (right) Isobel Cattle

Isabella, who is on placement in Portsmouth from the University of Bath, told The News, “The whole Girls Who Walk Manchester group are setup based off the idea that it’s hard to make friends outside of education - so we thought we should balance it out a bit.”

Isobel, a second-year digital marketing student at University of Portsmouth, added: “There’s now a real mix of ages - I think we’ve got a nice balance at the minute.”

This month, coinciding with the nights becoming darker, GWWP have teamed up with EPOWAR - a women’s safety app - for a “Women’s Safety Night Walk.”

The app connects to smart watches and automatically reacts if you are being attacked - by alerting contacts and storing evidence.

On the November 29 at 6:15pm, the walk will set off from South Parade Pier and celebrate “taking back the night” led by GWWP and EPOWAR.

“It’s about having fun, and celebrating women being safe. The idea is you use the EPOWAR app to get to the event - when you’re travelling alone.” Isabella explains.

“We will all be dressed in bright colours - pink, hi vis, glow sticks, just crazy stuff! We will do a walk – probably along the seafront- and then finish with a social afterwards. Then, everyone can use the app again to travel home.”

