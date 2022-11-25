Former Rear Admiral Christopher Parry shared his views while speaking at a Southsea Rotary Club event, where he regaled attendees with his efforts in the Falklands War.

Following new figures that show Gosport and Fareham has the highest concentration of veterans in the whole country, residents and former members of the armed forces have called for more events to celebrate their values of service, sacrifice, and comradeship. And the government has launched its first veterans survey.

Now the former Royal Navy chief has said too many veterans’ clubs and organisations ‘lack focus or purpose’.

Retired Rear Admiral Chris Parry OBE pictured at his family home in Drayton in 2012 Picture: Malcolm Wells (120547-670)

He said: ‘It’s not enough to bring people together. People need purpose – something like a Veterans’ Rotary Club.’

While many former service personnel need more support, there should also be more focus on benefiting from veterans’ experiences, according to the naval veteran.

He added: ‘We have about 25 per cent who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. But there is about 20 per cent of people who do have post-traumatic growth.’

The logo of the Veterans in Crisis campaign run by The News in 2018

The 2021 census – the first instance of residents’ military background being recorded – revealed that almost 30,000 veterans live across Havant, Portsmouth, Fareham, and Gosport.

For many of former armed forces personnel – including former Rear Admiral Parry – there are unshakable emotional ties with the area.

Regarding his arrival back into Portsmouth following the Falklands War, Mr Parry said: ‘It is the only time in my adult life I have welled-up, because of the welcome home from Portsmouth. It was absolutely fantastic.’

He added: ‘The survival of the Royal Navy – and Portsmouth – has been because of this war.’

Southsea Castle Rotary Club was ‘hugely’ appreciative of Mr Parry’s service and his speech to members during the club’s annual Charter Night event, according to club president Peter Chandler.

He said: ‘In Chris Parry we have someone who was one of the top naval officers of his generation.

‘He is a wonderful speaker for our event.’

The call for renewed focus on veterans across the area comes as the government launches a UK-wide survey with the aim of better understanding the experiences and needs of the UK veteran population.

It is the first-ever exercise to collect feedback from the veterans' community across the UK co-ordinated by the Office for Veterans' Affairs and the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The online survey was launched on November 10 and will be live for 12 weeks.

A statement from the government said: ‘Hearing from our veteran community is vital and that is why the government has launched a UK-wide Veterans' Survey.

‘The survey gives ex-UK armed forces personnel and their families the opportunity to provide direct feedback to the government on their experiences, access to and use of services for veterans.

‘Responses to the survey will help us better understand the experiences, needs and well-being of our veteran community, and guide future action.’

