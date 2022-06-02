The A World With Friends prom returned at the Guildhall for the first time since 2019 amid much excitement from the 150 glamorous youngsters who enjoyed the occasion.

With Covid still a concern for those attending, staff wore masks and took lateral flow tests prior to entering the event.

After three years of Covid, the A World With Friends prom is back at Portsmouth Guildhall on Wednesday 1st June 2022 Pictured: Event orhganisers Emma and Lewis Hine Picture: Habibur Rahman

But it did not dampen the spirit of the occasion, as the young people threw on their prom dresses and suits to celebrate the night of their dreams.

The event was also a chance for the youngsters to be involved with the Jubilee celebrations - with people donning special Queen masks in honour of the occasion while keeping Covid safe.

The A World With Friends charity was formed by Lewis Hine who decided to help other young people suffering illness and disability come together.

Lewis’ mum Emma Hine, who helped organise the event, said: ‘We’ve been putting on proms for many years but because of Covid it got stopped. All the people coming here all know what it’s like to be isolated and alone every single day. That’s their reality every single day.

After three years of Covid, the A World With Friends prom was back at Portsmouth Guildhall on Wednesday 1st June 2022 Pictured: Guests at the prom Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘So for them to come out when they’ve still been isolating is absolutely incredible. They came out because they want to have fun and they want to make friends - that’s what the whole thing is about.

‘It’s a massive deal for everyone and it’s been a really big community thing with everyone coming together to make this happen.

‘And with it a Jubilee theme every child gets a mask of the Queen to wear for dinner.’

The glittering event saw the return of the chocolate fountain and doughnut wall along with entertainment including fire dancers, singers, a photo booth and a wish tree - not to mention unlimited sweets.

After three years of Covid, the A World With Friends prom was back at Portsmouth Guildhall on Wednesday 1st June 2022 Pictured: Maxine McGee and Luca Rex 12 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Those attending were impressed by the occasion. Mum Estee Barrett, of Fareham, was with her son Owen Hughes, 15, and his friend Andrew Lister, 28. ‘It’s absolutely brilliant, we’ve missed it,’ she said.

‘You get to meet a lot of new people and the young people get the opportunity to do something adults with no difficulties do,’ she said.

‘It’s a spectacular event from a fantastic charity. It’s nice for everyone to dress up and no one feels awkward or judged.’

Lyndsey O’Dwyer travelled five hours from Liverpool with her daughter Rebecca Sewell for the occasion. ‘I nominated her for it as there is no event like it near us so we drove all the way here for it,’ Lyndsey said.

After three years of Covid, the A World With Friends prom was back at Portsmouth Guildhall on Wednesday 1st June 2022 Pictured: Matilda Holroyd and her mother Tessa Holroyd Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘It took us a long time to get ready but it was worth it. We’re very happy.’

Nick Wild, who helped organise the event, said they had been planning it for a year. He said: ‘It feels amazing to finally have it on and see so many familiar and new faces. Everyone looks so happy.

‘People have not seen each other in quite a while so it’s been good to reconnect.’

Clare Martin, director of Pompey in the Community, was enjoying the occasion with her daughter and her friend who first met at the last event. ‘Everyone’s very friendly and people feel comfortable being here,’ she said.