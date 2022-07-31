Golden chalice worth more than £20,000 stolen from Portsmouth Cathedral after service

The chalice, which was on display in a public viewing area, was believed to have been stolen after the morning’s service, with thieves striking sometime between 12.40pm and 1pm on Saturday.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses to help locate the ‘high value’ religious item.
A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The chalice, which was on display in a public viewing area, was believed to have been stolen after the service had ended.
‘We have conducted initial enquiries but are now turning to the public for help.
‘Did you see anything suspicious at the time of the incident? Perhaps you have seen the chalice or know if someone has been offered it for sale?’
Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call the police on 101, quoting crime reference number 44220264061.