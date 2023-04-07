News you can trust since 1877
Southsea was chock full of people enjoying the sunshine this Good Friday.

Good Friday: 9 pictures showing the Easter holiday fun in the sun in Southsea including Canoe Lake

Sunseekers and families flocked to Southsea to enjoy the Easter weekend.

By Freddie Webb
Published 7th Apr 2023, 20:53 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 20:53 BST

South Parade Pier and Clarence Pier were chock-full of people making the most of the start of the summer season. The shades were on and the ice creams and fish and chips were enjoyed.

Canoe Lake was also full of people enjoying the rides today.

Here are nine pictures of all the fun in the sun.

No better time to go for a walk when the sun is shining in Southsea.

1. Southsea

No better time to go for a walk when the sun is shining in Southsea. Photo: Sam Stephenson

The swans were out in full force at Canoe Lake.

2. Canoe Lake

The swans were out in full force at Canoe Lake. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Children made the most of the inflatable slides and other attractions.

3. Southsea

Children made the most of the inflatable slides and other attractions. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Sunseekers packed Southsea beach to catch some rays.

4. Southsea

Sunseekers packed Southsea beach to catch some rays. Photo: Sam Stephenson

