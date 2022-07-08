Gosport and Fareham charity Acts of Kindness win Queen's Award for Voluntary Service in the community

Acts of Kindness, which provides a food bank service in Gosport and runs community projects for those at crisis point, has been honoured with the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service in Fareham.

The Queen’s Award is the highest accolade for voluntary groups in the UK and was handed to Acts of Kindness for its dedication to helping people in need.

At Gosport’s Basepoint Business Centre, the cause helps about 50 families a week through its food bank service.

The charity helps people from all walks of life who are affected by the rising cost of living or face struggles to provide for themselves or their family.

Drivers who volunteer for the charity have even delivered to families who live as far as Wickham to get basics to those who need it most.

Volunteers from Acts of Kindness were presented with their award on July 5, by HM Lord-Lieutenant, Nigel Atkinson Esq, at the Civic Offices in Fareham.

They were joined by the mayor and mayoress of Fareham, the executive leader of Fareham Borough Council Sean Woodward, and the deputy lieutenant Geoff Holt MBE.

Mayor of Fareham, Councillor Mike Ford said: ‘I cannot think of a group more deserving of this prestigious award. Whether they are providing food for people struggling to feed themselves or their families, helping those who have lost everything to fire, or organising projects to help the wider community, Acts of Kindness volunteers help in any way they can.

‘They are truly an inspiration, and I was honoured to host this presentation event for them.’

HM Lord-Lieutenant, Nigel Atkinson Esq added: ‘The Queen’s Award is the equivalent to an MBE and the highest award given to local voluntary groups in the UK. They are awarded for life with royal approval. Acts of Kindness have proven that they are deserving of this honour through the many ways in which its committed volunteers work to make things better for their local community as well as individuals who are struggling.’