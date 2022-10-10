News you can trust since 1877
Gosport and Fareham fire crews scrambled to suspected arson that destroyed motorbike and garage

FIRE crews have been called out to an incident of suspected arson, which saw a fire spread across a motorbike to a garage in an alley off a residential street.

By Richard Lemmer
Monday, 10th October 2022, 8:22 am - 1 min read
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 11:19 am

A fire crew from Gosport Fire Station, joined by a crew from Fareham Fire Station, attended the incident off Woodstock Road at around 2am this morning.

Police were also in attendance, as fire fighters believe the blaze was started as an act of arson.

Fire crews have been called out to deal with an incident of suspected arson in Gosport.

It took more than an hour to bring the fire under control as it spread from the motorcycle to a nearby garage, according to Gosport crew manager Adam Way.

The fire fighter said: ‘The garage contained a trailer tn and the whole garage was 100 per cent damaged by fire.

‘The motorbike was also 100 per cent damaged – all that was left was the metal frame and the metal (from the) wheels.

Anyone with any information about the incident are encouraged to contact Hampshire Constabulary by calling 101.

