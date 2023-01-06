Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service raise thousands of pounds from the annual swim
GAFIRS’S New Years day swim has raised thousands of pounds which will be pumped back into the rescue service.
Every year, Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service put on its New Year’s Day swim in which groups of people take part in the cold dip to welcome in the year.
This year, hundreds of people turned out for the icy dip, which takes place in the Solent, after a two year hiatus due to the restrictions surrounding the pandemic.
The annual dip has been running for more than 40 years as a way to help raise funds that will be put back into the rescue charity for the upcoming year.
This year, they managed to raise £2,143.47 which will help them with any additional support they may need.
The rescue service, which is run by volunteers, aims to help people in critical incidents at sea and they work 365 days a year 24 hours a day.