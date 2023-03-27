Gosport apprentice calls for more employers to help young people with learning disabilities

Callum Pettitt, who is from Gosport, suffers from a Global Development Delay – a condition in which children are significantly delayed in their development of speech, motor, cognitive and social skills.

Having struggled at school, Callum was looking for an alternative, and now works five days a week as a carpentry apprentice at Barratt Homes, Southampton division, alongside his course at Leicester College, which offers additional learning support to young people like Callum.

His employer has measures to support Callum, such as allocating a buddy system and funding all transport to and from his specialist college, and the teenager has gone from strength to strength. The housebuilder also pays for accommodation in the city while Callum studies there for two weeks out of every 20.

When he’s on site, Callum has a ‘buddy’ called Luke, who is on hand if Callum is ever struggling at work and needs someone to talk to.

The results have seen the 16-year-old flourish and he is relishing his on-site work with the developer. He said: ‘I have learnt so much since starting with Barratt, and they have done so much to support me.

‘Being away from a desk and on site most of the time, really suits me,’ he added. ‘I think more employers should look to support more young people with learning disabilities as it has made such a difference to me. I’m looking forward to learning more from the team over the coming months.’

Callum’s mum, Stacey, said that the support her son has received from the housebuilder, has been incredible. She said: ‘I was anxious about him starting as apprentice with Barratt, I needn’t have worried.

‘On starting with Barratt Homes, Callum had an occupational health assessment and was then assigned a manager as a ‘buddy’, who lets him know exactly what he’ll be doing and who he’ll be working with ahead of time. This is very important for Callum.

‘To be forewarned about the tasks he’ll be doing beforehand means he can be prepared, and it will calm his anxiety.

Stacey added: ‘The Barratt apprenticeship scheme has been perfect for Callum, and I would definitely recommend it to other young people in the area.’

Barratt Homes, building new homes across Hampshire, is committed to supporting individuals and organisations in the region. Anthony Dimmick, Barratt Homes community liaison officer, is pleased to see the talented youngster thriving in his role.