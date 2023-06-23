News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

Gosport artist 'over the moon' as Facebook account recovered following malicious cyber attack

Relief has poured over an artist who has been able to get his hacked Facebook account back.
By Freddie Webb
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 16:22 BST

Dan Williams, of Gosport, was targeted by a cyber criminal on June 11 – losing control of his business page danwilliamsart. The majority of the 44-year-old’s commissions came through the page, leaving him scared that his business would fall into ruins.

After wrestling with Meta’s automated customer service platform, Mr Williams was finally able to recover his page and kick the hacker to the curb – praising The News for spreading the word about his plight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: ‘I’m so glad I managed to get it sorted. I’m absolutely over the moon to get my business back on track.

Dan Williams at easel were creates his unique artworks. He said he's happy to have his Facebook account back after being hacked. Picture: Keith Woodland (170621-3).Dan Williams at easel were creates his unique artworks. He said he's happy to have his Facebook account back after being hacked. Picture: Keith Woodland (170621-3).
Dan Williams at easel were creates his unique artworks. He said he's happy to have his Facebook account back after being hacked. Picture: Keith Woodland (170621-3).
Most Popular

NOW READ: Artist's livelihood 'jeopardised' after Facebook account hacked

The portraiture specialist said he was finally able to contact customers that left messages and fulfil new orders. Mr Williams is also back in control of his personal profile, though it’s still named after Hollywood actress Elizabeth Olsen, who has starred in Avengers: End Game and other blockbuster films. There is no suggestion the person behind the hack is called Elizabeth Olsen.

‘I can’t change my name back for 60 days,’ Mr Williams added. ‘I’m not sure why. The hacker has attached a business page to my profile with a picture of an Asian girl. It’s all in Chinese so I’m not sure what’s going on.

‘I can’t seem to delete or cancel it. I’ve changed me emails and passwords, so I hope the hackers can’t get into it again.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Williams said he is still wary of being targeted again, as the last assault came out of the blue. He was able to verify his identity through Meta’s customer service platform, eventually receiving a login code which was previously diverted to the hacker’s phone number.

SEE ALSO: Man died at QA Hospital after 'gross failure' from hospital staff, inquest rules

The painter said was infuriated by Facebook’s ‘terrible’ lack of direct support, being forced to go through what he sees as a confusing maze of automated questions and answers. Mr Williams can still only access the account on his laptop, not his phone.

Despite the frustrations, he said he’s glad to be back in control. Mr Williams added: ‘Lots of orders have come through, lots of messages on the page as well. If I’d been gone longer, they could have gone elsewhere.’ Meta was approached for comment.

Related topics:FacebookGosportHollywood