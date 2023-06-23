Dan Williams, of Gosport, was targeted by a cyber criminal on June 11 – losing control of his business page danwilliamsart. The majority of the 44-year-old’s commissions came through the page, leaving him scared that his business would fall into ruins.

After wrestling with Meta’s automated customer service platform, Mr Williams was finally able to recover his page and kick the hacker to the curb – praising The News for spreading the word about his plight.

He said: ‘I’m so glad I managed to get it sorted. I’m absolutely over the moon to get my business back on track.

Dan Williams at easel were creates his unique artworks. He said he's happy to have his Facebook account back after being hacked. Picture: Keith Woodland (170621-3).

The portraiture specialist said he was finally able to contact customers that left messages and fulfil new orders. Mr Williams is also back in control of his personal profile, though it’s still named after Hollywood actress Elizabeth Olsen, who has starred in Avengers: End Game and other blockbuster films. There is no suggestion the person behind the hack is called Elizabeth Olsen.

‘I can’t change my name back for 60 days,’ Mr Williams added. ‘I’m not sure why. The hacker has attached a business page to my profile with a picture of an Asian girl. It’s all in Chinese so I’m not sure what’s going on.

‘I can’t seem to delete or cancel it. I’ve changed me emails and passwords, so I hope the hackers can’t get into it again.’

Mr Williams said he is still wary of being targeted again, as the last assault came out of the blue. He was able to verify his identity through Meta’s customer service platform, eventually receiving a login code which was previously diverted to the hacker’s phone number.

The painter said was infuriated by Facebook’s ‘terrible’ lack of direct support, being forced to go through what he sees as a confusing maze of automated questions and answers. Mr Williams can still only access the account on his laptop, not his phone.