The rules, which were approved by Gosport borough councillors last week, are designed to maintain peace and safety along the coastline and give the council and police officers the ability to issue fines.

Cllr Peter Chegwyn, Leader of Gosport Borough Council, said: ‘These rules are designed to deal with behaviour that can cause danger or annoyance to others.

‘Many of the activities covered are fine if you are considerate and sensible. This usually means simply making sure people nearby aren't put in danger or disturbed. In many other cases an activity is OK as long as it takes place in a designated area or with the council's consent.

Sunbathers enjoy the warm weather on beach. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Activities that people can be fined for include jet skiing outside of the designated areas, holding parties with loud music without consent, parking outside of a designated area, releasing lighted sky lanterns, interfering with life-saving equipment, parking outside of a designated area and horse riding.

The rules will also govern kite flying, kite surfing, playing games and sports, begging, trading and fishing to ensure that everyone can enjoy the beach across the summer months without any problems.

The rules will come into effect on July 22 and an offence could result in a £75 on the spot fine or prosecution in court, where a fine of up to £500 is possible.

Cllr Chegwyn added: ‘Also, officers will use their discretion. This is not about being killjoys, it's about stepping in when ordinary people, trying to enjoy the seashore, are being affected by antisocial or unsafe behaviour.’

Jet skis have been a particular concern for local residents and the new rules ban launching them off at night or in a way that could cause danger, disturbance or annoyance. The jet skis that are being used in the area must be used in the designated areas.