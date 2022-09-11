Gosport Borough Council to postpone events as a mark of respect to the Queen
GOSPORT Borough Council have postponed planned town events to observe the period of national mourning for the Queen.
Planned council events and meetings have been postponed as a mark of respect after the Queen died at Balmoral on Thursday.
Rearranged events include the community and event board meeting which was planned for September 14, the standards and audit sub board meeting on September 15 and the Gosport Brouhaha and Give it a Go Festival on September 17.
Gosport council have opened condolence books available for members of the public to sign at the Town Hall from tomorrow to Friday, September 16 from 9am to 5pm.
Books of condolence are also available at Gosport Discovery Centre, Holy Trinity Church and St Faith's Church, Lee on the Solent.
Go to www.gosport.gov.uk/condolence to sign the town’s online condolence book.
Buckingham Palace has opened an online book of condolence and a selection of messages will be passed onto members of the Royal Family.