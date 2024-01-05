Gosport Borough Council are calling on residents to nominate the borough’s best organisers, fundraisers, helpers and volunteers for the Citizen of the Year and Young Person of the Year (under 18). The award was last handed out in 2019 but has been running for over 30 years with the winners gaining recognition for the positive difference they make to life in Gosport .

Mayor of Gosport, Councillor Martin Pepper said: "The presentation of the Citizen of the Year and Young Person of the Year awards is a highlight of Gosport's civic calendar. Hearing about the hugely positive contributions people make in our community is humbling and it is great to be able to be part of recognising them. We all know an unsung hero who does great things without making a fuss, so often they go unrewarded but now is the chance to give them the recognition they deserve and nominate them for an award."