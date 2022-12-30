The Freedom Centre, on Netherton Road, Gosport, is appealing for help from the community which it hopes to benefit by offering charities and groups a home.

The multi-purpose centre is home to a number of community groups and charities, including the Waterlooville-based youth charity Y Services, Emsworth group Bridge to Unity, a local Judo Club, and used for band practice.

The large ‘tardis-like’ building, which is made up of at least two large halls, two gardens, two kitchens, a wet room and a community hub, has huge huge potential, says the Rev Sean Blackman, minister for Freedom Church.

The Rev Sean Blackman at the Freedom Centre, Gosport Picture: Habibur Rahman

Mr Blackman said: ‘We recognise that we cannot do it alone, it’s a great building but it’s an old building which needs a bit of tender loving care, we need people like electricians, carpenters, builders, plumbers, people with different skills.

‘What you see here is history being made, this time next year it will be transformed! I have every confidence that it’s going to come together, but people are the answer.’

The site has already received support from local businesses, including the Portsmouth branch of the engineering and infrastructure firm, Babcock International, who have provided 10 free labourers to work on the project.

Taking into account the rising cost of living, the centre will offer its building at a low or no cost, to whichever groups that may need it to help serve the community.Working on his last community project at Shirley Warren Action Church, in Southampton, Rev Sean Blackman helped bring in £1.3m, with a community hub and cafe, as well as helping to reduce crime in the area.

Sean added: ‘I’d like to do even more here! We’re looking to support and serve the community, we want to offer advice, particularly in the area of debt management and managing finances, and providing coaching for people, which is going to be important.

‘We as a church can’t do it all by ourselves because we don’t have the skills and expertise, but we know that people out there have those skills and if we work in partnership we can all achieve a common goal – which is a better society.’

