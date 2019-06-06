Gosport couple ditch the ocean to compete in Red Bull Soapbox race next month

A COUPLE who are preparing to tie the knot will be celebrating in style – by racing down the streets of London in a soap box.

Gosport lovers Alex Alley and Paula Reid will be taking on the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace next month, as one of 64 teams to compete in the annual event.

Alex and Paula took part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race alongside Russell and Lisa Harding in 2017

On Sunday, July 7, the couple – who have dubbed their team ‘The Honey Mooners’ – will be racing downhill in front of 20,000 people, fuelled by nothing but courage and gravity.

The pair took on the competition two years ago on a soapbox called ‘Wedding Belles’, with Alex proposing to Paula at the event.

Now, they’re returning with a honeymoon theme, continuing the story from their previous attempt.

Alex is a renowned sailor in the town, attempting to break the record for sailing solo non-stop around the world at the end of last year.

Paula is also a huge thrill-seeker, skiing 621 miles across Antarctica to the South Pole a few years ago.

She said: ‘When we did it two years ago, it was really good fun.

‘It’s one of those bucket list things – but we enjoyed it so much that we had to do it again.

‘We're going to be wearing naked body suits too, so it’ll be a laugh.’

The Honey Mooners will be driving a soapbox that features a giant sun lounger, inflatables, palm trees and even cocktails.

Alex said: ‘We loved the event last time and felt a real sense of community amongst the teams – a fantastic atmosphere across the whole weekend.

‘We’re really looking forward to competing again and seeing all the amazing creations that everyone has put together.

‘We got engaged at the last event which was a wedding themed car, so this year to follow the story on we’re creating a ‘honeymoon island’ soapbox complete with sunbed and palm trees.’

Paula says the building of the soapbox is going very well – but is keen to avoid a repeat of last time out, where the brakes failed.

‘We’re being extra cautious about that this year because we had to crash at the end last time,' she said.

The Red Bull Soapbox Race will be broadcast live on Dave.