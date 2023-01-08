Les Heyhoe, 66, has been a champion of fundraising for the last four decades and each year, alongside his wife, Lyn, has chosen a charity or worthy cause for which to fundraise. Last year the couple chose Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue Service, better known as Gafirs.

After a year of fundraising through weekly quiz evenings held at the The Five Alls, Gosport, and RN style charity horse racing, the pair have managed to accumulate a grand total of £16,218.38.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This money is invaluable to Gafirs and when Les started the year, the group gave him a wishlist of things they need. With the money Les and Lyn have raised, the charity will be able to buy everything on its wishlist and still have £5,000 left.

Les Heyhoe, 66, from Gosport, has raised more than £16,000 for Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service known as Gafirs . Les at the front with, from left, secretary Keith Thomas, chair of the board Joanne Young, and fundraising member Joyce Thomas Picture: Sarah Standing (060123-7748)

Les, who started his fundraising endeavours at 16, said: ‘They were all pleasantly surprised at the amount raised because they gave me the wishlist and we were able to say that they can get everything on there.

‘As I always say, any cause is a good cause and any charity is a worthy charity. There are so many out there. Lyn and I combine our efforts and support throughout the year and we always look at what the community likes because without getting the support of the community, we wouldn’t get anywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: French bulldog puppy stolen in Havant burglary as Hampshire police launch investigation

‘One of my mottos is have fun first and the fundraising will come. Lyn and I like to see people having fun and it is not another year, another cheque or another charity. Gafirs is close to our hearts because you never know when you might need them being so close to the sea and they are not just for local people, but they help everyone that comes into the area.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gafirs is an independent lifeboat rescue service that was founded in 1969, and the service is run and managed by volunteers who dedicate their time to helping people.