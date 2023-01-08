Gosport & Fareham Rescue Service have been given a cheque for thousands
A dedicated fundraiser who has raised millions in his lifetime, has donated more than £16,000 to a lifesaving marine rescue group.
Les Heyhoe, 66, has been a champion of fundraising for the last four decades and each year, alongside his wife, Lyn, has chosen a charity or worthy cause for which to fundraise. Last year the couple chose Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue Service, better known as Gafirs.
After a year of fundraising through weekly quiz evenings held at the The Five Alls, Gosport, and RN style charity horse racing, the pair have managed to accumulate a grand total of £16,218.38.
This money is invaluable to Gafirs and when Les started the year, the group gave him a wishlist of things they need. With the money Les and Lyn have raised, the charity will be able to buy everything on its wishlist and still have £5,000 left.
Les, who started his fundraising endeavours at 16, said: ‘They were all pleasantly surprised at the amount raised because they gave me the wishlist and we were able to say that they can get everything on there.
‘As I always say, any cause is a good cause and any charity is a worthy charity. There are so many out there. Lyn and I combine our efforts and support throughout the year and we always look at what the community likes because without getting the support of the community, we wouldn’t get anywhere.
‘One of my mottos is have fun first and the fundraising will come. Lyn and I like to see people having fun and it is not another year, another cheque or another charity. Gafirs is close to our hearts because you never know when you might need them being so close to the sea and they are not just for local people, but they help everyone that comes into the area.’
Gafirs is an independent lifeboat rescue service that was founded in 1969, and the service is run and managed by volunteers who dedicate their time to helping people.
Les added: ‘It is not about me, it is banging the drum for all of the charities out there.’