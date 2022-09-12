Gosport firefighters have been dispatched to tackle a large blaze in an industrial site in Haslar.

A crew from Gosport Fire Station were called out by a member of the public to the blaze in open ground off the Haslar Road at around 5.10pm.

A large pillar of smoke from flaming rubbish in the yard could be seen from across the Haslar area.

Crew manager Walpole said it appeared that it was a large collection of rubbish that was on fire, with the land’s owners saying that the cause of the blaze was unknown.

The firefighter added: ‘It was a controlled-burn, but a rather large one.

‘We attended up using the site’s staff to reduce the size of the burn. There wasn’t any on site at the time, so we had to find out the owners. They claimed they didn’t ignite it.’