Gosport fire crew scrambled to large rubbish pile on fire near Haslar

FIRE crews have been dispatched to tackle a large fire in an industrial estate in Gosport.

By Richard Lemmer
Monday, 12th September 2022, 9:57 pm
A crew from Gosport Fire Station were called out by a member of the public to the blaze in open ground off the Haslar Road at around 5.10pm.

A large pillar of smoke from flaming rubbish in the yard could be seen from across the Haslar area.

Crew manager Walpole said it appeared that it was a large collection of rubbish that was on fire, with the land’s owners saying that the cause of the blaze was unknown.

The firefighter added: ‘It was a controlled-burn, but a rather large one.

‘We attended up using the site’s staff to reduce the size of the burn. There wasn’t any on site at the time, so we had to find out the owners. They claimed they didn’t ignite it.’

The crew manager asked for all businesses and individuals to dispose of their rubbish as quickly and as responsibly as possible to avoid the risk of fires.

