Gosport firefighters rush to clear 'hazy' smoke and carbon monoxide fumes from property overnight
FIREFIGHTERS scrambled to clear ‘hazy’ smoke and carbon monoxide fumes from a property in Gosport.
Emergency personnel rushed to an address at 1.37am last night to reports of gas emanating from a fuse board.
Watch manager Andy Walford, of Gosport Fire Station, said one crew of four firefighters were deployed.
He told The News: ‘There was a smell of smoke, which transpired it was coming from their fuse board.
‘We had to isolate it, and SSE had to come out, as the smoking was coming from their side of the ownership.
‘It was carbon monoxide coming from the electrical cables.
‘Everyone evacuated the property. It was hazy due to the smoke, and investigations were carried out with a thermal imaging camera.
‘That’s when we located the heat source.
‘I’ve been to incidents like this before. I wouldn’t say it is common, but it is known of.’
The cause of the smoke remains unknown.
No injuries were reported. The stop message was given at 2.30am.