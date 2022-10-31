Emergency personnel rushed to an address at 1.37am last night to reports of gas emanating from a fuse board.

Watch manager Andy Walford, of Gosport Fire Station, said one crew of four firefighters were deployed.

Firefighters were deployed to an address in Gomer Lane, Gosport, last night. Picture: Google Street View.

He told The News: ‘There was a smell of smoke, which transpired it was coming from their fuse board.

‘We had to isolate it, and SSE had to come out, as the smoking was coming from their side of the ownership.

‘It was carbon monoxide coming from the electrical cables.

‘Everyone evacuated the property. It was hazy due to the smoke, and investigations were carried out with a thermal imaging camera.

‘That’s when we located the heat source.

‘I’ve been to incidents like this before. I wouldn’t say it is common, but it is known of.’

The cause of the smoke remains unknown.