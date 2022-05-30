Gosport gets set to start the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in style

Gosport's Platinum Jubilee celebrations get under way with the lighting of a beacon at the Diving Museum on Thursday, June 2.

With more than 50 street party applications received by Gosport Borough Council, and numerous other free events planned across the borough, it promises to be a weekend of festivities fit for a queen.

The ceremonial lighting of the Platinum Jubilee Beacon, hosted by Gosport Borough Council, will take place on top of Gosport's Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Road at from 8.30pm.

The beacon illumination event will be attended by the lord lieutenant's representative, Surgeon Rear Admiral Lionel Jarvis, and Gosport’s major, Councillor Jamie Hutchison.

Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of Gosport Borough Council, said: ‘It's fantastic to see so many neighbours planning street parties.

We look forward to lighting the Jubilee beacon on Thursday night to mark the official start of the festivities.’