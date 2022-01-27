In Summer 2021, parents at Elson Infants School in Gosport began appealing to businesses for help in decorating the sites communal areas.

But following a visit by Antony Stanton, a member of the school’s Parent Teacher Friends Association, the Crown Decorating Centre (CDC) in Fareham said they would support the project, donating the paint needed for the work.

Due to several setbacks including Covid restrictions and flooding over the summer holidays, the painting was delayed, but in November the majority of the work was completed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crown Decorating Centre brightens up return to school for Hampshire infants.

The school invited friends and family to join a ‘painting party’ where the bulk of the decorating was done.

The main corridor and communal areas including reading spaces have been transformed so far with another gathering set to be planned soon to complete the job.

Antony, himself a pupil at the school during his infant years, said: ‘For various reasons, we hadn’t got round to decorating the school in a long time. ‘Everyone is really pleased with the results and my son even commented that the corridor is now “really bright!”’

‘The communal areas of the school are busy and well used and the paint has transformed them into a bright, positive environment.

‘We can’t thank the CDC enough for helping us to make this project a reality.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron