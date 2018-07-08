IT’S official – Gosport is hot stuff! And the heatwave is set to continue.

Today has been the hottest day of the year and and Gosport has been the hottest place in the UK.

The Met Office has said that the temperature at Fleetlands in Gosport reached 32.4C (90.3F) today, which is hotter than most of Europe.

Monday looks set to be the 16th consecutive day of temperatures over 28C (82F), making the scorching spell the longest the UK has seen since 2013, when there were 19 consecutive days of temperatures over 28C.

But a cool front making its way south from Scotland will see temperatures drop to the low-to-mid 20s for much of England from Tuesday, Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said.

It will be particularly cool on the east coast, with temperatures forecast in the high teens to low 20s.

After one of the driest Junes on record, there is a chance of some isolated showers across England this week, Ms Mitchell said.

Water companies have urged people to use water sparingly to avoid a potential hosepipe ban as they pump billions of extra litres to meet intense demand.