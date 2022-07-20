Crews have so far recorded 22 incidents this July as extreme temperatures have gripped Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

In the first two weeks of the month, Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (Gafirs) launched its lifeboats to a ‘huge’ number of incidents across the Solent and Portsmouth Harbour.

Gosport Lifeboat's warning as call-outs surge in July. Picture: Jonathon Fleetwood

As temperatures soar, crews have been launched seven times to reports or persons in the water in danger.

On one occasion, crews were called out to a man who was plucked from the sea as he was clinging to a lateral navigation pile in the entrance to Portsmouth Harbour.

Gafirs community director Tom Clark said: ‘With the weather so hot, many people are cooling off in the sea but we’d like to urge people to be very cautious of strong tides – especially near the entrance to Portsmouth Harbour.

‘The tide there can travel at an incredible pace making it impossible to swim against and those taking a dip from the Hot Walls can easily get into trouble.’

Crews have assisted eight broken down vessels and attended three boats that had gone aground in and around The Solent.

Gafirs secretary Keith Thomas added: ‘This is the busiest start to a month we have ever had with our crews assisting on 22 incidents.