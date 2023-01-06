Gosport man charged after police officer assaulted during disturbance near Rowner Road

The incident took place on Wednesday, between 3.25pm and 3.45pm along the cycle track between Military Road and Rowner Road.

The PCSO involved was patrolling the area when he was approached by a member of the public at approximately 3.25pm. The member of the public reported that a group of young people were bullying somebody nearby.

The PCSO went to speak to the group, which is when he was assaulted in an unrelated incident.

A Gosport man has been charged following an assault on an emergency worker. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The assaulted officer is 'okay’, according to a statement from a Hampshire Constabulary representative.

Ryan King, a 33-year-old resident of Wilmott Close, has been charged with assault of an emergency worker.