Gosport man charged after police officer assaulted during disturbance near Rowner Road

A MAN from Gosport has been charged following an assault on a police officer who was responding to an incident near Rowner Road.

By Richard Lemmer
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 5:09pm

The incident took place on Wednesday, between 3.25pm and 3.45pm along the cycle track between Military Road and Rowner Road.

The PCSO involved was patrolling the area when he was approached by a member of the public at approximately 3.25pm. The member of the public reported that a group of young people were bullying somebody nearby.

The PCSO went to speak to the group, which is when he was assaulted in an unrelated incident.

A Gosport man has been charged following an assault on an emergency worker. Picture: Habibur Rahman
The assaulted officer is 'okay’, according to a statement from a Hampshire Constabulary representative.

Ryan King, a 33-year-old resident of Wilmott Close, has been charged with assault of an emergency worker.

The Gosport resident has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on January 19.