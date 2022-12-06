Gosport MP and Charlotte Fairall push for Childhood Cancer Mission to save other families from 'tragedy'

Dame Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport, has been working alongside her constituent, Charlotte Fairall, from Stubbington, to campaign for a Childhood Cancer Mission. Speaking in Oral Questions to the Secretary of State for Health, Caroline said: ‘I’m really grateful to the Minister for earlier this year meeting with my constituent, Charlotte Fairall, who tragically lost her daughter Sophie.

‘Does she agree with me that we need a Childhood Cancer Mission embedded in the heart of any cancer strategy if we are serious about saving other families from that tragedy?’

The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Mental Health and Women’s Health Strategy, Maria Caulfield said: ‘I did promise her that we would look at a Childhood Cancer Mission, and we will be updating the House on this shortly on our progress.’