Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage hosts Ukrainian minister and fire chiefs in parliament

Dame Caroline Dinenage hosted the deputy minister of internal affairs of Ukraine, Meri Akopyan, along with representatives from UK, Ukraine, Germany and Poland fire services, in UK parliament this month attended by home secretary, Priti Patel MP.

The minister and fire chiefs represented countries who are all contributing to the aid effort in Ukraine, and were attending a conference in the UK.

They were joined by representatives from the UK Home Office, FIRE AID and the Fire Industry Association Home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Secretary and Fire Reps Visit Parliament.

The home secretary met the attendees in parliament, hearing how their collective effort to supply aid to Ukraine is making a difference and discussed how to provide further assistance.

The NFCC said 100 fire stations and 250 fire engines have been destroyed in Ukraine as the war with Russia continues.

Caroline said: ‘Our own fire and rescue services are going above and beyond to support the effort in Ukraine. It is also truly heart-warming to hear how these countries are all working together and I was honoured to meet with these individuals who are organising this vital support.’

FIRE AID in partnership with the UK Fire and Rescue Services have donated over 60 decommissioned fire and rescue vehicles and more than 10,000 items of equipment, kit, and PPE to support rescue workers on the frontline.