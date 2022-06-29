The strategic gap where some 1,200 homes are planned.

In a letter to Fareham Borough Council, the planning inspectorate said the principle of allocating land south of Longfield Avenue was ‘soundly based’.

The proposed site has raised fears with residents and politicians who wish to protect the gap between Gosport and Fareham.

Dame Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport said: ‘I am disappointed and mystified that the Planning Inspectorate believes the proposal of 1,250 houses south of Longfield Avenue is soundly based.

‘Numerous constituents have raised concerns with me about this allocation and I strongly believe that we should not be building houses on the few remaining green spaces in our area.

‘A development of this nature would put additional pressure on local infrastructure and worsen the already poor air quality in Fareham.’

Councillor Peter Chegwyn, Gosport Borough Council boss added he and Ms Dinenage ‘are united against the party divide on this one’.

‘The Liberal Democrats don’t want building on the strategic gap and our councillors have fought against the plans for building on Newgate Lane,’ he said.

Cllr Sean Woodward, Fareham Borough Council leader said the proposal is being put forward to meet the government’s housing targets.

‘We’d rather not be doing it anyway but because of the weight of housing numbers we've been given no choice,’ he said.