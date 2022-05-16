There are already 1,788 claimants of Pension Credit in the Gosport constituency, but MP Caroline Dinenage says that around 25 per cent of people who could claim the extra help do not currently do so.

As well as a cash top up to the state pension, Pension Credit is a passport to other benefits such as help with housing costs, council tax reduction schemes, heating bills and a free over-75s TV licence.

Information is available at gov.uk/pension-credit or by calling the Freephone Pension Credit claim line on 0800 99 1234.

Caroline Dinenage MP.

Caroline said: ‘It is great news that a number of pensioners in Gosport, Lee on the Solent, Stubbington and Hill Head already claim Pension Credit, but it is important for everyone else in our area to claim all the help they are entitled to.

‘I don’t want to see local people missing out.

‘That’s why I’m pleased the Conservative government has launched this major campaign to encourage eligible pensioners, as well as those who care for and support older people, to access the help they are entitled to.’

Minister for Pensions Guy Opperman added: ‘Pension Credit provides a vital income ‘top up’ for some of our most vulnerable pensioners – worth more than £3,300 on average.