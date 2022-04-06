Couple Sue and Eddy Page of Blackthorn Drive bought the can of Fabuloso bathroom mousse from a nearby shop earlier this year, having used the product for more than a year without any drama.

But 71-year-old Eddy says he was startled by a loud bang just a few weeks after purchasing more of the product – and discovered an alarming mess had been made all over the couple’s bathroom.

He said: ‘About six weeks ago on a Saturday morning I was sat downstairs. I had just had a cup of tea, reading The News. I was sitting there quietly when all of a sudden there was an almighty bang.

Eddy Page, 71 of Gosport shows the remains of a can of Fabulosa Mousse that had exploded, chipping the cermic on the adjacent toilet, lifting the laminate flooring and blowing the bath mat across the room. Photo: Alex Shute Pictured - Eddy Page

‘It was like a firework or like a starting pistol.

‘I thought, ‘what the hell was that?’.

‘I went into the bathroom and there was all this foam all over the floor. It was beige and brown.’

The can had been on the bathroom floor away from anything that may have caused it to overheat in the well-ventilated bathroom, according to Eddy.

He added: ‘Where the explosion was it’s lifted up some of the laminate flooring and there’s a little chink taken out of the wall tile.

‘If it had exploded in someone’s hand I hate to think what could have happened.

‘It could have taken someone’s eye out.’

The pair still have two cans of the cleaning mousse that appear in working order kept in their conservatory – but the foam emitted comes out ‘all brown’ rather than white, according to Sue.

She said that previous canisters had worked ‘marvellously’ until the incident – but now she is wary of purchasing more and feels let down by the company’s response to their concerns.

The 66-year-old said: ‘I called them about five times. I did say the last time, ‘if you don’t do anything about this now I’m going to the papers’.

‘They said, ‘yep, we will get someone around tomorrow’.

‘We have not heard anything. It’s disgusting. I would like an apology.

‘I would love to buy their products again. But it’s spoiled it for me.’

Now the company has a new name in the Page household, which is still waiting to hear from the company.

Eddy said: ‘I have nicknamed them ‘Fabulosers’ now.

‘They need to at least acknowledge it and see if it was a bad batch – and obviously warn other people.

‘We want someone from the company to give us more information.

‘It’s really bad in their part – they haven't bothered to follow up this complaint.’

Fabulosa was contacted for comment.

