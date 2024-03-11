Gosport police assist elderly lady who fell over whilst walking dog
Police officers for Gosport have done their good deed for the day after aiding an elderly woman who had an incident this afternoon.
A Facebook post for the Gosport Police said: "You may have seen a few Police Vehicles at around lunchtime today on Fareham Road, junction with Titchbourne Way.This was following a Police Officer that was flagged down by members of the public reporting that an elderly woman had fallen over while walking her dog.
"The Officer went to the aid of the woman, however the dog, being protective of the fallen owner, bit the Officer on his hand.The Officer asked to see if there was anyone else available with equipment to safely return the dog back to its home nearby.
"A dog unit arrived soon after and safely returned the dog to the elderly woman's home.Thankfully, there was an Emergency Nurse on scene who assessed both the woman and our Officer. The woman was uninjured, was assisted to her feet and returned home to be reunited with her dog."