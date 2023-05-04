News you can trust since 1877
Gosport police officers arrest two Fareham men on suspicion of multiple offences - including shoplifting

Two men were arrested by police yesterday for a number of offences - including coercive behaviour and shoplifting.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th May 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 09:58 BST

Gosport police officers made a double arrest yesterday (May 4) and the two Fareham men, both aged 23, are being kept in police custody at the Eastern Police Investigation Centre, Portsmouth.

They were arrested on suspicion of multiple offences.

One of the males was arrested on suspicion of common assault, controlling and coercive behaviour and five shopliftings.

Two men were arrested yesterday on suspicion of multiple offences including shoplifting and coercive behaviour.
The other male was arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour, breach of restraining order and four shopliftings.

The arrests were effected at Gosport Police Office.

