Gosport police officers arrest two Fareham men on suspicion of multiple offences - including shoplifting
Two men were arrested by police yesterday for a number of offences - including coercive behaviour and shoplifting.
Gosport police officers made a double arrest yesterday (May 4) and the two Fareham men, both aged 23, are being kept in police custody at the Eastern Police Investigation Centre, Portsmouth.
They were arrested on suspicion of multiple offences.
One of the males was arrested on suspicion of common assault, controlling and coercive behaviour and five shopliftings.
The other male was arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour, breach of restraining order and four shopliftings.