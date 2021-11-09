The 19-year-old woman, whom the police have identified as going by Kimberley, was last seen leaving her home on St Vincent Road at 5.40pm on Monay.

Officers are ‘very concerned about her welfare’, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

Police are appealing for information that may help them find 19-year-old Kimberley, who was last seen in Gosport.

He said: ‘She is described as white, slim, around 5ft 4ins tall, with short swept back dark-black hair – but does sometimes have long, waist-length black hair extensions.

‘Kimberley was last seen wearing grey trousers, a black hooded sweatshirt over a grey sweatshirt – which had white writing on the front – along with black trainers and a black backpack.’

If you have seen Kimberley or know of her whereabouts, call 101 immediately quoting the reference number 44210448899, or dial 999 in the event of an emergency.

