Gosport pub due to reopen following refurbishment - VIP event today

A Gosport pub is due to reopen on Tuesday following a VIP event this evening.
The Cocked Hat, Privett Road, will showcase all its new changes to special guests this evening having been shut recently. Drink and nibbles will be provided this evening and a gift card will be handed out for people to use on their next visit.
The pub, which also underwent a refurbishment in 2017, will officially open its doors to the public on Tuesday.
