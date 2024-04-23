Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Cocked Hat has reopened. Pic: Greene King

The Cocked Hat, in Privett Road, has been closed for the last month to undergo a major revamp to both the interior and exterior and provide a fresh, rejuvenated setting for customers.

The Flaming Grill restaurant has received a substantial makeover, including new décor and furnishings throughout while expanding the capacity by more than 20 covers. A new private function space, equipped with a TV, is also now available for those wanting to book meetings or events.

The Greene King pub’s beer garden has seen the addition of new festoon lighting and an expanded layout which has nearly doubled the current number of outdoor covers. With the installation of a brand new TV coming in May, football fans will be able to enjoy all the action from the Euros this summer.

The Cocked Hat, upon reopening, will be serving Flaming Grill’s new spring/summer menu, offering customers the chance to enjoy a variety of new additions, including Tikka Tandoori Skillet and The Southern State Spice Signature Burger, as well as an extensive drinks menu.

Situated close to Stokes Bay, the pub is described by the company as the “perfect place to attend after a day at the seaside, or those visiting the town of Gosport to learn more about its rich military heritage”. The refurbishment had “completely transformed and modernised” the pub, according to a spokesperson.

Jamie Skeen, general manager of The Cocked Hat, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome back our customers, and just in time for the warmer weather too. These renovations have really given the place a fresh look and feel which we’ve no doubt our customers will enjoy.

“That’s not all though, our exciting new menu has something for everyone, whether that’s families looking for a delicious meal out or friends heading to the pub for a drink to enjoy a summer of sport not to be missed.”